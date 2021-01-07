Emory Milner, 81, of Shellman, GA died on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 9, 2021 in the Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery near Shellman with Rev. Jackie Williams officiating.
Mr. Milner was born on November 6, 1939 in Randolph County the son of the late E. Sharkey and Carol Melton Milner. He was a graduate of Shellman High School, a retired carpenter, and a member of the Methodist Faith.
Survivors include his wife Jimmie Lou Turner Milner of Shellman, 3 sons, Greg (Patty) Milner of Morgan, Keith (Angie) Milner of Shellman and Derrick Milner of Shellman. A sister, Patsy Milner Brown of Shellman, 3 brothers, Dale (Judy) Milner of Albany, Jim (Bonnie) Milner of Shellman and Rex Milner of Dahlonega. 7 grandchildren, Melinda, Kristi (Brett), Caitlyn (Brett), Hunter, Brandon, Cameron and Caden and 4 great grandchildren, Paisley, Isabella, Skylair and Emett.
Friends are welcome however social distancing will be required.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
