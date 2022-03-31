Erlinda Ramos Holden, 76, of Lee County died Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Her funeral service will be 6:00 PM, Monday, April 4, 2022 at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Bruce English will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 4, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM.
A native of Manilla, Philippines, Mrs. Holden had lived here since 1971. She was retired Lunchroom Supervisor with the Dougherty County School System. She was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church and the Ladies Auxiliary at VFW Post 2785.
She loved to watch baseball and softball, playing bingo, growing flowers in her garden but more than that she loved to serve veterans.
Mrs. Holden was preceded in death by her husband Charles L. Holden and a daughter Marie Holden Preston.
Survivors include her daughters, Dana Sheffield, Patricia Carver (Steve), grandchildren, Joseph Sheffield, III (Katie), Wallace Edgar Preston, III (Lauren), Charles Andrew Preston, Matthew Blake Sheffield (Kristen), Haley Nicole Sheffield, Candice Nicole Preston, Caroline Elizabeth Carver, great grandchildren, Harlee Blaine Sheffield, Cannon Drake Sheffield, Holden Lander Sheffield, Harmony Preston, Nylia Johnson, Amya Johnson, Mckynlee Jo Preston Cooper Davis Sheffield, her sister, Amelia Chico (Roland), brothers, Antonio D. Ramos (Bing), Manuel Ramos (Alice), a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and her dear friend Rich Deeds.
There will be a Catholic prayer service held Saturday 2:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to VFW Post 2785, 315 Philema Rd, Albany, GA 31701 or The American Cancer Society, 233 W 12th St STE 710, Columbus, GA 31901.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.