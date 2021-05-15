Funeral services for Erma Jean Poitevint Faircloth, 81, of Camilla will Monday, May 17, 2021 at 4:00PM at Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home. Rev. Doug Hall will officiate and interment will be in Mt. Olive Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jake Hooks, Kyle Hooks, Pate Council, James Jones, Joey Faircloth, Brent Faircloth and Simon Mejia. Honorary pallbearers will be Sybil Bentley, Wanda Faircloth, Dorothy Jean Harrell and Janice Worsham. Born March 28, 1940, in Camilla, she was the daughter of the late Edward Lee and Katie Lou Singleton Poitevint. Mrs. Faircloth passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at her residence. She was married to Wallace Aaron Faircloth who precede her in death. Survivors include her daughters, Cheryl Faircloth Hooks ( Freddy) of Camilla; Dale Faircloth Council (Scott) of Camilla, grandchildren, Jake Hooks, Kyle Hooks, Adrienne Jones, Pate Council, great grandchildren, Mallie Kate Hooks, Hagan hooks and Ward Jones and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial donations may be made to Kindred Hospice 432 E. Shotwell Street Bainbridge, Ga 39819 or Stitches 4380 Puppy Ln, Camilla, GA 31730. The family will receive friends on Sunday at the funeral home from 3:00-5:00PM. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.willisjamersonbraswell.com Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham

To send flowers to the family of Erma Jean Faircloth, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 17
Funeral Service
Monday, May 17, 2021
4:00PM
Willis-Jamerson-Braswell
176 Hand Ave W
Pelham, GA 31779
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.