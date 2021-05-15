Funeral services for Erma Jean Poitevint Faircloth, 81, of Camilla will Monday, May 17, 2021 at 4:00PM at Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home. Rev. Doug Hall will officiate and interment will be in Mt. Olive Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jake Hooks, Kyle Hooks, Pate Council, James Jones, Joey Faircloth, Brent Faircloth and Simon Mejia. Honorary pallbearers will be Sybil Bentley, Wanda Faircloth, Dorothy Jean Harrell and Janice Worsham. Born March 28, 1940, in Camilla, she was the daughter of the late Edward Lee and Katie Lou Singleton Poitevint. Mrs. Faircloth passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at her residence. She was married to Wallace Aaron Faircloth who precede her in death. Survivors include her daughters, Cheryl Faircloth Hooks ( Freddy) of Camilla; Dale Faircloth Council (Scott) of Camilla, grandchildren, Jake Hooks, Kyle Hooks, Adrienne Jones, Pate Council, great grandchildren, Mallie Kate Hooks, Hagan hooks and Ward Jones and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial donations may be made to Kindred Hospice 432 E. Shotwell Street Bainbridge, Ga 39819 or Stitches 4380 Puppy Ln, Camilla, GA 31730. The family will receive friends on Sunday at the funeral home from 3:00-5:00PM. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.willisjamersonbraswell.com Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham
