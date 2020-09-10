Sis. Erma Louise Bishop Loud, 92, passed away quietly on Monday, September 7, 2020, in Norfolk, VA. Her graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Salem African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery in Bronwood, GA. Reverend Edward Heath will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of the final arrangements.
Precious memories of Erma will forever remain with her son Frank (Barbara) Loud; daughter Florine (Robert) Bridges; two brothers, Rufus Bishop and Simmuel Bishop; sister-in-law Katie Bishop; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousin, and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.