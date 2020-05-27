Ernest Patrick

Cordele, GA
Ernest Milton Patrick
Ernest "Bo" Milton Patrick, 89, of Cordele died Saturday morning, May 23, 2020, at his residence with his children by his side. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Bertha Dozier Cemetery in Montezuma, Ga.
Bo was born in Montezuma to the late Watts and Anna George Spier Patrick on Sept. 19, 1930 and has been preceded in death by his siblings John Patrick and Mary Ola Rogers. He is now with his "bride" of 71 years, Ruthel Andrews Patrick, his daughter, Ramona P. Smith, and two grandsons, Tyler Smith and Nick Norris.
Bo began his grocery career with the Colonial Store in Montezuma. In 1971, he retired after 23 years to open his own grocery store chain. His stores name was derived from Bo and Ruthel's names and is called RuBo's. As his business prospered and grew, Bo was quick to give God the credit and glory for his success. All his children, several family relatives and friends have worked in this family business and have contributed to the success of RuBo's. Bo loved to work, attend auctions, ride horses, look at his cows and spend time with his family. He loved the Lord and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Cordele and his Sunday School Class. Bo served his country in the National Guard.
He is survived by his children and their families: son-in-law, Glenn Smith, Leesburg, Ga., daughter, Nancy (Tommy) Brumbelow, Shellman, Ga. and son, Milton (Tina) Patrick, Warwick, Ga., nine grandchildren and spouses: Kyle (Annick) Smith, Warwick, Ga., Lacey (Clint) Ragin, Leesburg, Ga., Clay (Dana) Smith, Leesburg, Ga., Deanna (Daniel) Joiner, Shellman, Ga., Rachel (Jospeh) Stolze, Shellman, Ga., April (Jason) Smith, Dawson, Ga., Lindsey (Kolby) Norris, Oviedo, Fla., Carley and Hunter Patrick, Warwick, Ga., 10 great-grandchildren and many special nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers, Angela, Jones, Connie James and Sarah Hardemon.
The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Cordele First Baptist, 137 Kelly Road, Cordele, GA 31015. https://onrealm.org/FirstBaptistChurchCordele/-/give/now
Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com.
Cordele, GA 31015
(229) 273-0012
