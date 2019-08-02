Ernestine Cook

Ms. Ernestine Holt Cook, 81 of Palm Bay, Florida formally of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Tender At Heart Assisted Living in Palm Bay, Florida.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 3:00PM at Third Kiokee Baptist Church, 521 Carver Avenue. Reverend Bryant K. Drake will officiate. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, 200 Cotton Avenue. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, August 2, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the home of Ms. Cook's daughter, Donna Wilson, 2213 Chestnut Court.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
