Ernestine Sims LancasterAlbany, GAErnestine Sims Lancaster, 93, of Albany, GA died 2/7/2022 in Albany, GA, Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- US approves $100 million missile defense sale to Taiwan
- Olympians pushed to their limits over uncompromising Beijing Covid-19 controls
- Teenage Olympic sensation Eileen Gu wins gold. And crashes the Chinese internet
- Suspect in a deadly shooting inside a Washington state grocery store has been arrested, police say
Free
$50
4 USED TIRES, Goodyear, 215x80x16, $50. Call 229-496-1555
Job
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR needed for Keep Albany Dougherty Beaut…
Job
The City of Warwick Police Department is accepting applic…
Most Popular
Articles
- Kicked out: Georgia families say they are not wanted
- New businesses popping up around Albany
- Two persons die in single-vehicle accidents in Albany
- Albany man charged with murder of Dawson woman captured in Virginia
- Gregory McMichael will face trial on federal hate crime charges in Ahmaud Arbery killing after withdrawing plea agreement
- Matt Dollar resigns from Georgia House
- Chehaw officials ponder future of camping at the park
- Lee County's Class of 2022 football signing list grows to a dozen
- Phoebe's Board of Directors takes on new look
- Georgia inmate escapes hospital by climbing through ceiling
Images
Videos
Collections
- GET OUT THERE: 6 things to do in the Albany area this weekend, Feb. 4-6
- ON THE MARKET: Looking for a mountain home? This sanctuary in the Blue Ridge Mountains can be yours for $5.8 million
- Most liberal colleges in America
- PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Madison County, Georgia with the Albany Herald
- PHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Monroe Basketball
- PHOTOS: Monroe vs. Westover Basketball
- Tropical countries competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics
- Counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in Georgia
- CAPITOL BEAT: 5 stories to know from last week at the General Assembly
- Cancel culture! 10 celebrities who have been cancelled and why??
Newspaper Ads
-
Bristol howell said:Kendall was a great person Everyone is going to miss you, Noah, and Megan Miss you so much and there are going to miss and I know that we were…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.