Essie Waddell Singleton, 86, of Albany, GA, was welcomed into heaven on April 24, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home. Nephews Rev. Chris Turner and Rev. John Price will officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Mathews Funeral Home.
Mrs. Singleton was born August 15, 1934, in Marks, MS, to the Reverend Clarence Waddell and Frances Waddell. Mrs. Singleton had resided in Albany for than sixty years. She was retired from Walmart where she worked for well over thirty years. She was a member and regular attendee of Lighthouse Ministries.
Mrs. Singleton was preceded in death by her parents, a son Gary Gene Thompson, Sr., a brother Buford Waddell, and brother -in-laws Rev. Perry Lamey and Gene Franklin.
Mrs. Singleton is survived by her son David Thompson (Lorraine) of Worth County, GA, daughters Patricia Diamond (Clyde) of Lee County, GA, and Sandra Sigmon (Larry) of Thurmond, NC, sons Billy Watson (Amy) of Chattahooche, FL, and Stephen Singleton of Opp, AL, and daughter - in - laws Kathy Thompson of Worth County, GA, Sisters Thelma Lamey of Albany, GA, Mildred Franklin of Lineville, AL, Becky Oliver of Camilla, GA, and brother Charles Waddell of Worth County, GA, eleven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials to the Willson Hospice House. 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707
