Estelle Shelton Avera, 95 of Albany, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Kimbrell-Stern, with visitation to be held Monday, October 5 at Kimbrell-Stern from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Rev. Chris Turner and Pastor Jeff Carter will officiate. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Born in Moultrie, GA, her family moved to Albany in 1957 and had resided here ever since. She married her husband at 17 years old, Harris "Billy" Dee Avera on December 12, 1942 until he died in 1985. Estelle , affectionately known as "Grand Ma" loved her children, family and extended family very much. Especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed working outside with her flowers and geraniums as well as feeding the hummingbirds. Mrs. Avera retired from the Marine Base and attended Victory of Albany as well as Lighthouse Ministries.
Survivors include her 4 children, Betty Joyce Odom, Roger Avera, Terry Avera, all of Albany and Marcus Avera of Lee County, 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
Estelle was preceded in death by her husband, Harris "Billy" Dee Avera, her parents, William Franklin and Ella Estelle Thompson Shelton, 3 sons, Randy Avera, Raymond Avera and Jerry Avera and a brother, J. C. Shelton.
To share your thoughts with the Avera family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
