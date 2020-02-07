Ms. Ester Ruth Harvey, a native of Buena Vista, GA passed away Friday at her home in LaGrange, Georgia. The Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday at 1:00 PM at the Mount Zion Baptist Church, 110 South McDuffie Street, Buena Vista. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery, Buena Vista.
Lakes-Dunson-Robertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
LaGrange, GA 30240
(706) 882-6411
www.lakesdunsonrobertson.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.