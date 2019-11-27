Etter Mae Hughes, 94, formerly of Leesburg, GA, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at George C. Forsythe Hospice House in Auburndale, FL. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Pete Daughtry will officiate. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery.
Etter was born on August 24, 1925, in Sparks, GA, to the late Harco Sellars and Dora Hill Sellars. She had resided in Leesburg from 1965 until 2014. Etter's hobbies included making hand sewn quilts, crocheting, solving Sudoku and crossword puzzles, and cooking fantastic meals. She was preceded in death by her husband Clifford Lamar Hughes; two brothers, John Alvin Sellars, and Luther Howard Sellars; and one step-sister, Joyce Sellars.
Survivors include a brother, Edward Sellars (Betty) of Tifton, GA; two sons, Bob Goddard (Priscilla) of Brandon MS, and Lloyd (Buster) Goddard (Martha) of Tazewell, VA; a daughter, Betty Simpson (Steve) of Winter Haven, Florida; two step-daughters, Jean Davis (Henry) of Leary, GA., and Shirley Butcher (Allin) of Lake City FL. Etter is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and family Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials Good Shepherd hospice, 105 Arneson Ave, Auburndale, FL 33823.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
