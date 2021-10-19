Eugene Barber, Jr. Passed away suddenly on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Hospital, Albany, GA. He died at the age of 69.
Eugene Barber, Jr. was born on May 19, 1952 in Seminole County, Georgia. Eugene was the 2nd of 9 children born to Eugene Barber, Sr. and Doshie Mae Brewer Barber.
He attended Bethel elementary and High School in Colquitt, Georgia and graduated with honors. He continued his education at Fort Valley College and graduated with a degree in Agriculture Science, 1974. He trained and joined the United States Army as a reservist after college. He further pursued higher education and completed a Master's Degree in Agriculture Science at the University of Missouri. Eugene enjoyed a long working career (42 years) as a Soil Conservationist, USDA-NRSC working in the State of Georgia. During his working career he was privileged to assist many farmers in several south GA counties to improve their farming productivity.
Graveside services will be Saturday, October 23, 2021, 11:00 am at Oak Long Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery; 557 Helms Road, Colquitt, GA 39837. Professional services are being provided by Moore's Funeral Home, Donalsonville, GA 39845; phone 229-524-2465.
