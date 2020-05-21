Eugene Hawkins, age 87, formerly of Albany, GA, passed away on May 16, 2020 at his residence in Orlando, FL, surrounded by his family.
Gene was born in Donalsonville, GA on December 21, 1932, to Thomas Jackson Hawkins and Beatrice Brookins Hawkins. He resided in Donalsonville until he enlisted in the US Navy in 1951, serving as a Class A Machinist during the Korean War. After four years of active duty and four years of Reserve duty, Gene was Honorably Discharged in 1959.
After leaving the Navy, Gene continued his education at Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College where he studied business and played baseball. After graduating, he began his career with the Albany Tractor & Equipment Company as an equipment mechanic. Over the next forty years his career advanced through positions in sales, management and ultimately ownership, growing the Flint Equipment Company into thirteen locations in Georgia, Florida and Alabama. Mr. Hawkins retired as President and sold the business in 2001. He was especially proud of the many men and women who helped build Flint Equipment Company into a successful equipment business while advancing their careers and family.
In his free time, Mr. Hawkins was called to the water and enjoyed fishing on Lake Blackshear and boating off Panama City Beach, FL. He was a lifelong member of the Elks Lodge 713 and the Avalon United Methodist Church, both in Albany, GA.
Gene leaves his loving wife of 62 years, Laverne Hughes Hawkins; their son, Thomas Andrew (Andy) Hawkins and Kimberly of Orlando, FL; three grandchildren: Connor Joseph, Thomas Jackson, and Margaret Elizabeth and several nieces and nephews. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Annie Louise Hawkins Mims; and two brothers, Walton Jackson Hawkins and Robert Earl Hawkins.
A private graveside service will be held for Mr. Hawkins in Donalsonville, GA.
To give back to the community that meant so much to Gene, a Memorial Scholarship has been established at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Stafford School of Business. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Scholarship, which can be sent directly to The ABAC Foundation, Box 13, 2802 Moore Highway, Tifton, GA 31793, Attention: Eugene Hawkins Memorial Scholarship.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Evans-Skipper Funeral Home.
Evans-Skipper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Donalsonvlle, GA 39845
(229) 524-2789
www.evansskipperfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.