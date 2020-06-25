Pitts.jpg

Mr. Eugene "Gene" Talmadge Pitts of Leesburg, GA, died peacefully in the early hours of June 25, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Funeral services will be held, Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Kimbrell-Stern at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Smithville Cemetery. Rev. Mark Spraggins will officiate. He was born in Lee County, GA September 4, 1934 the son of Fred and Lois Pitts, both deceased, of Smithville. Gene was raised on a family farm and worked for Atlantic Ice Co. (Albany and Moultrie) after farming in his early years. He attended Friendship Baptist Church of Leesburg and was a life long member of Smithville Baptist in Smithville, GA. Gene will be sorely missed by his family, friends and loved ones. Mr. Pitts was preceded in death by a sister, Rhuenette Ramsey and a daughter in law, Theresa Pitts He is survived by his wife, Nan Pitts of Leesburg, two children, Marcia Hancock and her husband, Bobby, of Pavo, GA and Mike Pitts of Smithville, GA, two sisters, Sharon Speirs and her husband, Robbie and Sandy Moncus and her husband, Mike of Smithville, GA, 4 step children, William Perry Darley of Americus, GA, Cynthia Nalley and her husband, Lee of Cleveland, GA, Starla Beine of Boulder City, NV and Shaundra Guerra of Henderson, NV and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. To share your thoughts with the Pitts family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com.

