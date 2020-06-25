Mr. Eugene "Gene" Talmadge Pitts of Leesburg, GA, died peacefully in the early hours of June 25, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Funeral services will be held, Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Kimbrell-Stern at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Smithville Cemetery. Rev. Mark Spraggins will officiate. He was born in Lee County, GA September 4, 1934 the son of Fred and Lois Pitts, both deceased, of Smithville. Gene was raised on a family farm and worked for Atlantic Ice Co. (Albany and Moultrie) after farming in his early years. He attended Friendship Baptist Church of Leesburg and was a life long member of Smithville Baptist in Smithville, GA. Gene will be sorely missed by his family, friends and loved ones. Mr. Pitts was preceded in death by a sister, Rhuenette Ramsey and a daughter in law, Theresa Pitts He is survived by his wife, Nan Pitts of Leesburg, two children, Marcia Hancock and her husband, Bobby, of Pavo, GA and Mike Pitts of Smithville, GA, two sisters, Sharon Speirs and her husband, Robbie and Sandy Moncus and her husband, Mike of Smithville, GA, 4 step children, William Perry Darley of Americus, GA, Cynthia Nalley and her husband, Lee of Cleveland, GA, Starla Beine of Boulder City, NV and Shaundra Guerra of Henderson, NV and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. To share your thoughts with the Pitts family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- People planning to get married can check if their partner has a history of domestic violence on new Chinese database
- Wrongly arrested Black man sues a Georgia city and police officers for excessive force and injury
- YouTube influencer Jenna Marbles quits her channel after blackface backlash
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Albany's Little Red Dog House specialty gets wide acclaim
- Nurses file COVID-based lawsuit against Athens hospital
- An 8-year-old girl, her mother and her grandfather drown in their new home's swimming pool
- Ward IV Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington looking at 'downzoning' neighborhood
- 'No justice, no peace. No racist police'
- A restaurant denied service to a Black boy for his clothes, but video shows a White boy, dressed similarly, was allowed
- Weekend Juneteenth participants encouraged by community response in Southwest Georgia
- Georgia nephew of famed prison escapees keeps their story alive decades later
- Albany Tech students can apply for housing near Albany State campus
- Chehaw joins RiverQuarium, Thronateeska to form Artesian Alliance
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
drbestdental said:How does this help the ones who have applied for unemployment back at the beginning of all of this and have YET to have their application fina…
-
FormerNativeAlbanian said:Oh look, a Republican who's opinion will only change once it personally affects him. Don't worry David. COVID will make it down to Ellaville e…
-
FormerNativeAlbanian said:
My favorite part of the bible is when god gave everyone free will and then drowned them for not acting the way he wanted them to.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.