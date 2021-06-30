Eugene Talmadge Henderson Sr. was called home by a loving Heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 5:00pm while surrounded by his family.
Eugene was born January 31, 1934, in Blackshear, Georgia to James and Birdie Henderson. He married Connie Carraway on September 5, 1954 and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 19, 1956.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Connie; children Tal, Elizabeth, Chris and Joye; 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, July 5 at 11am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Coal Mountain meetinghouse (3185 Dahlonega Highway Cumming, GA 30040). The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
