Mr. Eulious James Jones, Jr., 78, On Sunday, February 23, 2020, he passed away at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Sasser, GA. Reverend Willard Weston will deliver the eulogy, and interment will follow at Countyline Cemetery in Sasser.
Mr. Jones leaves a legacy of love to his son, Michael Jones and daughter-in-law, Synquesse of Albany, GA; three special goddaughters, Pauline Buchanan and Josephine Soilberry, both of Albany, GA and Lindy Jones; five grandchildren, Shy'Arria Jones, Michael Jones, Jr. , Paul Thomas, Mila Jones, and Mahki Jones; eight siblings, Darnell (Paula) Jones of North Carolina; David Jones, Betty Jones, Margarett Jones, Doris Jones, Juanita (Vernon) Dawkins, and Edward Jones , all of Rochester, New York; a brother-in-law, Henry Lee Williams of Dawson, GA; two sisters-in-law, Fannie Armstrong of Hartford, Connecticut, and Annie P. Tell of Sasser, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and family.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39840
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.