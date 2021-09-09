Eva Haire Cook, 85, of Lee County, GA, died August 24, 2021 at her residence. Private family graveside funeral services will be held Sunday at 2:00 PM at Boykin Church of God Cemetery in Colquitt, GA.
Mrs. Cook was born in Colquitt, GA on April 3, 1936 to Alexander and Callie Mae Haire. She moved to Albany in 1959, with her husband and children. She worked at Flint River Cotton Mill for many years. She enjoyed embroidery, reading, fishing with her husband and family. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for her children and grandchildren. She moved to Lee County in 2016, after the death of her husband, to live with her daughter. She was a longtime member of Eighth Avenue Church of God, where she taught Sunday School for many years and sang in the choir. She was now a member of Life Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ross Cook, brothers, Bill, Jack, Eugene, and Walter (Pete) Haire and a sister, Pauline Haire Middleton.
Survivors include her son, Rusty (Wanda) Cook of Dacula, GA, her daughter, Theresa (Doc Rufus) Williams of Lee County, GA, two sisters, Irene Pinson of Lee County, GA and Gloria (Richard) Marvin of Palm Harbor, FL, brother, Buddy (Kay) Haire of Newnan, GA, her grandchildren, Kimberly (David) King of Colorado Springs, CO, Doc Robert "Robby" Williams and Derich (Dawn) Williams all of Lee County, GA, Zack (Brittany) Cook and Blake (Kati) Cook of Albany, GA and thirteen great-grandchildren.
