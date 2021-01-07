Mrs. Eva Mae Vinson Burtz, 85, of Sylvester, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Tift Regional Medical Center.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 10. 2021, at Westview Cemetery in Moultrie. Pastor Eron White will officiate. The family will visit with friends following the service.
Born February 2, 1935, in Tallapoosa County, AL, Eva Mae was the daughter of the late Nellie Gainey Wilson whom she dearly loved. She worked for several years at Coats and Clark and retired from Waffle House. She enjoyed fishing, camping, singing and drinking her coffee. Most of all she loved God and her family. She was a faithful member of Albany Baptist Church for many years.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Arthur "Squeaky" Rudolph Vinson; second husband, Eldridge Burtz; grandson, D.J. Vinson; brother, Levi Benton; two sisters, Pearline Chandler and Irene Rigsby.
Survivors include her children, Ronald and Sandra Vinson of Fort Worth TX, Gary Dewayne and Beth Vinson of Sylvester, Dale and Sherry Vinson of Sylvester, Belinda Heard and Mark of Sylvester, and Pamela Gladney and Al of Sylvester; 2 brothers, Levi Wilson and Dewitt Wilson both of Moultrie and her sister, Opel Beck and Terry of Moultrie; 8 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.