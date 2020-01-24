Boston, MA
Evalean Rouse
In humble submission to the will of God, the management & staff of J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Home sadly announces the passing of Sister Evalean Rouse of Boston, Massachusetts she departed this life January 12,2020. Graveside Service will be held Saturday January 25,2020 at P.M. in the Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery Oakfield, GA. Burial will follow in cemetery. Please keep the family of in your prayers as we Reflect the Gracious Memories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.litmanfuneralservice.com.
J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service in charge of the funeral arrangements.
J.L. Litman
Funeral Service
Albany, GA
229-430-8800
