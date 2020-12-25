Sister Evelyn Grier Clark, 90, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Monday. December 28, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Pastor Daniel Simmons will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service of Dawson, GA, is in charge of the final arrangements.
Sister Clark leaves to cherish her memory: her children, Lola Mallory (Cornell), Freddie Daniels (Johnnie) And Catherine Cain (Tobie), Fannie Dennard (Forest), Rebecca Bronner, Doris Luster (Bobby), Monroe Clark (Shirley), Carolyn Carter (Jimmy), Laverda Jones (Gregory), Ianoris Grant, and Rickey Clark. 44 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.