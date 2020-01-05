Worth Co., GA
Evelyn Joiner Hayes
on 1/1/2020. Evelyn Joiner Hays, 83, of Worth County, GA died Wednesday, January 1, 2020. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
Born in Lakeland, FL, Mrs. Hays had resided in Worth Co., GA since 1996. She was a retired nurse's aide and worked with Lakeland General Hospital in Lakeland FL. She was of the Baptist faith and was preceded in death by her parents, Jim H. Joiner and Bernice Shiver Joiner and her first husband, John T. Jenkins, Sr., and her husband, Stephen Bryant Hays.
Survivors include two sons, John T.Jenkins, Jr. (Sylvia), Jefferson, SC, Curtis Wayne Jenkins (Nicki), Austin, TX, two daughters, Pat A. Fowler (Mike), Leesburg, GA, Carol J. Toland, Ashland, AL, a brother, Jim H. Joiner, Jr. (Judy), Lakeland,FL, ten grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
