...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ TO
11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Minimum wind chills
ranging from 10 to 20 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/
Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
Evelyn Lucille Cross, 86, of Albany, GA, formerly of Ft. Valley, GA, died January 24, 2022 at The Phoenix of Albany. No services will be held at this time.
Mrs. Cross was born on February 15, 1935 in Hawkinsville, GA to Sherman and Mandy Daniels. She graduated from Pulaski County High School and married Lester Cross in 1954. They moved to Ft. Valley, GA where she raised her family and spent her adult life before moving to Albany, GA two years ago. She enjoyed decorating, gardening and cooking for her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Cross and her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Cheryl Cross.
Survivors include her children, Debby (Ted) Holcombe of Lee County, GA and Todd (Karen) Cross of Danville, GA, a sister, Peggy Lee, a special niece, Yvonne Lee both of Ft. Valley, five grandchildren, Brian (Tina) Chapman, Dana (Brady) Britt, Melissia Cross, Mandy (Henry) Banard, Maggie Copeland, and six great grandchildren.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. Cross to the American Cancer Society or to the Lee County Humane Society, 101 Mossy Dell Rd., Leesburg, GA, 31763.
