Evelyn Lucille Cross, 86, of Albany, GA, formerly of Ft. Valley, GA, died January 24, 2022 at The Phoenix of Albany. No services will be held at this time.

Mrs. Cross was born on February 15, 1935 in Hawkinsville, GA to Sherman and Mandy Daniels. She graduated from Pulaski County High School and married Lester Cross in 1954. They moved to Ft. Valley, GA where she raised her family and spent her adult life before moving to Albany, GA two years ago. She enjoyed decorating, gardening and cooking for her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Cross and her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Cheryl Cross.

Survivors include her children, Debby (Ted) Holcombe of Lee County, GA and Todd (Karen) Cross of Danville, GA, a sister, Peggy Lee, a special niece, Yvonne Lee both of Ft. Valley, five grandchildren, Brian (Tina) Chapman, Dana (Brady) Britt, Melissia Cross, Mandy (Henry) Banard, Maggie Copeland, and six great grandchildren.

Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. Cross to the American Cancer Society or to the Lee County Humane Society, 101 Mossy Dell Rd., Leesburg, GA, 31763.

