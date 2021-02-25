Mrs. Evelyn Patillo Langdale, 87, of Albany, GA died Thursday Feb 25, 2021 at her residence.
Her funeral service will be held Sunday Feb 28, 2021 2:00PM at the Crown Hill Mausoleum Chapel with the entombment to follow on Monday at the Mausoleum. Rev. John Spencer will be officiating.
Evelyn was born in Worth County, GA on Mar 17, 1933. She was the daughter of Simon Forrest Taylor and Winnie Bozeman Taylor. Evelyn was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church where she attended Sunday school. She was a member of The Eastern Star of Clarkstone, GA. She was the Grand Matron of her chapter.
Evelyn and James sang and loved Karaoke. She was loved and adored by her many Grand, Great and Great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert A. Patillo and husband James H. Langdale; also by daughter Deborah D. Watkins.
She is survived by two daughters Barbara Langdale Sutton and Linda Langdale; a step-son Steve Pattillo; a sister Wanda T. Floyd; 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren as well as 6 great-great-grandchildren.
