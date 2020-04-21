Evelyn West born in Blakley on the 10th day of May 1934, passed away in Albany Georgia the 19th day of April 2020 at the age of 85. She was the middle child of four sisters and one brother and was the last surviving member. For the past 41 years her home has been in Albany, Georgia where her beloved husband passed away in 2007 after 66 years of marriage.
Being a very loving person, Evelyn brought a lot of joy and happiness to everyone around her, and the love she had for God provided some of the best friends anyone could ask for like Paula, Ben, Bobby, and Lynda.
Evelyn showed a great passion for animals, she always had dogs to share her love with and for the past twenty-nine years continued this tradition by feeding and caring for stray neighborhood cats. Evelyn had a natural ability to grow some of the prettiest indoor and outdoor plants which complemented her immaculate landscaped yard.
She was the mother to eight children, five boys and three girls with 24 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren.
Her favorite saying was, God is good all the time and all the time, God is good.
