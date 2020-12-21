Faye Parkman Stoudenmire, age 89, passed away December 21, 2020 at Mitchell County Hospital.
Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Oakview Cemetery in Camilla with Rev. Chad Boyd officiating.
Born February 15, 1931 in Baconton, she was the daughter of the late Frank Parkman and Novella Hathcock Parkman. Mrs. Stoudenmire worked with the Camilla Housing Authority as office manager. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Stoudenmire.
Survivors include her daughters, Pam (Carlton) Dixon of Jacksonville and Vicki (Ferrell) Carden of Jacksonville; granddaughter, Ragan Carden and great-granddaughter, Mikaela Carden.
Memorials may be made First Baptist Church, PO Box 414, Camilla, Ga. 31730.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.