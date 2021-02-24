Irene V. Ray, of Wichita, KS, formerly of Albany died Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in Wichita.
Then family will receive friends Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. The family will have a private service.
Mrs. Ray lived in Albany for most of her life and worked for Darcy Book Store which later became Family Christian Book Store.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Alexander Ray and a daughter Rhonda Ray Buoni.
Survivors include her son Allen Richardson, grandsons, Patrick Richardson and Sean Richardson.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.