Fleta Ruth Carr Hatcher, 90, of Gibson, GA formerly of Albany, GA passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Gibson Health and Rehabilitation. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Douglas Hatcher will officiate.
Mrs. Hatcher began her life in Mitchell Co., GA. Her siblings welcomed her to the family on January 31, 1931. She attended school in a little one room school house and when she was in high school waiting for the school bus, a young man driving a tractor ran off the road looking at her. Despite that she went on to marry that young man whose name was Rhilan Hatcher in 1950.
They resided in Mitchell Co. and had a baby girl and soon after moved to Albany, GA. She started working at Coats and Clark shortly thereafter where she wore several hats, but eventually she became into a winder position.
That young man who didn't drive a tractor very well passed away in 1987. She remained in Lee Co., GA until 2012 when she went to live with her daughter and son-law in Evans, GA.
Everyone knew her for her kind heart and especially her sense of humor. She is now in the arms of Jesus and all her family that she so sorely longed to see. Such joy for them all.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Hatcher Wisham and her husband, Ron, Evans, GA, son, Harold B. Hatcher and his wife Tammy, Lee Co., GA, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
