Mrs. Florence Pindar, 97, of Albany died Thursday December 24, 2020 at the Phoenix of Albany.
Her memorial service will be held Tuesday January 12, 2020 11:00AM at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Dr. Biff Coker will be officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before service at Covenant Presbyterian Church Parlor.
Born in Atlanta, GA, Mrs. Pindar was the daughter of Clyde Smith and Catherine Hecker Smith. When Florence was able, she contributed to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Albany Rescue Mission, Thornwell Orphanage, St. Josephs Indian School, Boys town, Mission: Hope (formerly Rivers of the World), Red Cross, The Salvation Army, Special Olympics, Wounded Warrior Project, Disabled American Veterans, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Georgia Public Broadcast and Habitat for Humanity.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Pindar Sr.
Survivors include her son Bob Pindar of Albany; a daughter Mary Carolyn Pindar and her husband Thomas H. Johnson Jr. of Atlanta and Pine Mountain GA; nieces and nephews Pat Dugan, Jane Smith Crowley, Susan Smith and Thomas Mock.
