Mrs. Florine Curran 94, of Albany died Thursday July 9, 2020. Her funeral service will be held Friday July 17, 2020 10 AM (EST.) at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors. Rev. Butch Knight and Rev. Brian Scott will officiate. An internment service will follow at 3 PM (CST) in the cemetery of Ramah Primitive Baptist Church in Cottonwood, AL. The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM. She was a native of Graceville FL and former resident of Blakely GA, Mrs. Curran was a long-time resident of Albany, GA. In Blakely she was the dining room manager of the Blakely Country Club. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Albany and served the church as a Sunday School teacher and in many other roles as her health permitted. She was a member of the boating club, was world wide traveler visiting many countries. She was a lover of her flower gardens, but the love of her life was that of her husband of 54 years and her family. She is survived by her husband Donald "Don" Curran of Albany, GA, her son Daniel "Danny" Toole and wife Leslie of Leesburg, GA; two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, and four sisters. You may sign the online guest register to share your own special memories with the family of Lorine Curran by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Florine Curran as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.