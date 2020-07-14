Mrs. Florine Curran 94, of Albany died Thursday July 9, 2020. Her funeral service will be held Friday July 17, 2020 10 AM (EST.) at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors. Rev. Butch Knight and Rev. Brian Scott will officiate. An internment service will follow at 3 PM (CST) in the cemetery of Ramah Primitive Baptist Church in Cottonwood, AL. The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM. She was a native of Graceville FL and former resident of Blakely GA, Mrs. Curran was a long-time resident of Albany, GA. In Blakely she was the dining room manager of the Blakely Country Club. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Albany and served the church as a Sunday School teacher and in many other roles as her health permitted. She was a member of the boating club, was world wide traveler visiting many countries. She was a lover of her flower gardens, but the love of her life was that of her husband of 54 years and her family. She is survived by her husband Donald "Don" Curran of Albany, GA, her son Daniel "Danny" Toole and wife Leslie of Leesburg, GA; two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, and four sisters. You may sign the online guest register to share your own special memories with the family of Lorine Curran by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Florine Curran as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Joy Mahan Peterson said:Dear Joyce: I am so sorry to learn of your loss. You and your family have my sincere condolences. Recently, I lost my oldest brother and empat…
