Florrie Jean (Jeanie) Whigham
Florrie Jean (Jeanie) Whigham passed away peacefully on Monday February 15, 2021 at her home at the age of 78. She was born on April 26, 1942, in Atlanta. GA., She moved to Albany, GA in 1949 where she lived with her parents until moving to Piperton, TN in 2009. Jeanie was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Albany, GA.
After her birth, her parents were told she would never walk, but she walked at the age of 7 years. She was in the First class at the Atlanta Cerebral Palsy school in 1948. After moving to Albany, her father was an original Founder of Happy House School for Handicapped Children in Albany, GA.
She is survived by her loving and devoted brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Amelia Whigham of Piperton, TN; two nieces: Dr. Ashley Whigham Anderson (Wes) of Rossville, TN and Dr. Amy Whigham Holmes (Benji) of Nashville, TN; one great niece Bailey Overby of Knoxville, TN; three great nephews Reece Overby of Rossville, TN; Jamin Holmes and Rudy Holmes of Nashville, TN; and her dedicated caregiver Lerquanta Jones.
She was preceded in death by her parents William D. Whigham and Florrie Foster Whigham, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
The Family will receive friends at DeLisle Funeral Home - 209 West Main Street, Portageville, MO on Saturday February 27, 2021 at 12:30 P.M with funeral to follow with Rev. Benjamin Holmes officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in New Madrid, MO The family requests that memorials be made to the Arc of Southwest Georgia or United Cerebral Palsy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.