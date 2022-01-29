Floyd Elmer Stage, 91, of Albany, GA passed away Friday, January 28, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Duane Logsdon will officiate. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery with military honors.
Floyd was born on December 7, 1930 in Anderson, Indiana. He was one of eleven children of Claude and Mabel Stage. At the age of seventeen, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He honorably served his country for twenty-eight years including combat service during both Korea and Vietnam Wars. Upon retiring from the Navy as an E7 Senior Chief, Floyd settled in Sanford, FL where he worked for seventeen years as a Sergeant at Seminole County Correctional Facility. He was a freemason who held the title of the honorable grand master of his masonic jurisdiction. Floyd continued to support his lodge until death.
Mr. Stage was preceded in death by sons, Michael Stage, William Larry Johnson and James Douglas Johnson.
Floyd is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Helen Stage, daughters, Bobbie Wall, Albany, GA, Linda Hooker, Winter Park, FL, Wanda Malone, Sanford, FL, nine grandchildren, twenty- two great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour and also after the services at graveside.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Floyd Elmer Stage to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place - Memphis, TN 38105
