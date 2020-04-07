Foy Dalton Whaley, Sr., 79, of Camilla died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Born February 1, 1941 in Coffee County, Mr. Whaley was the son of the late Walter Whaley and Elizabeth Barber Whaley. He was married to the late Patricia Whaley. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, J. E. Whaley, Charles Whaley, Clara Taylor, and Ruth Taylor. Mr. Whaley worked in funeral service in St. Petersburg, FL for a number of years. Later he resided in the Mortimer Community in North Carolina. He was retired from Sarah Lee Corporation and was a business owner. In recent years, he moved to Camilla to be closer to family. This past year he resided in Pelham Parkway Nursing Home. He was of the Baptist faith, an avid reader, and loved to travel.
Survivors include his children, Foy Whaley, Jr. and Scott Whaley, both of St. Petersburg, FL; his sister, Yvonne McCook (Lazelle) of Camilla; several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, P O Box 414, Camilla, GA 31730.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
