Frances Barfield Hollingsworth went to be with her Lord on August 26, 2020. She was at Willson Hospice House. Frances was born in Terrell County and lived in Randolph and Terrell Counties all her life. Her work history included independent grocery stores, day care, various manufacturing jobs, Schramm's Grocery, ABC Plant Nursery, and Dawson Pharmacy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Lois Morris; her first husband, Charlie V. Barfield; a granddaughter, Meredith; her second husband, James Hollingsworth, Jr.; a brother, W.L. Morris; stepdaughter, Judy Broussard and husband Ned; and stepson, Jimmy Hollingsworth.
She is survived by two sons, Berry Barfield (Fanny) of Dawson; Phil Barfield (Judy) of Leesburg; a stepdaughter, Gail Hollingsworth (Kenny) of Bronwood and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Dawson First Assembly of God Church since the late 50's. She also served with the Salvation Army along with her husband James for several years. Frances always tried to see the best in people and was kindhearted and would put the feelings and needs of others ahead of her own. She loved Jesus with all her heart and is now resting in her heavenly home.
The family would like to thank Phoebe Hospice for their kindness and compassion during the last stages of Frances' life. We would also like to thank friends and family for their concern, prayers, and all manner of support during this difficult time.
A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson on Sunday, August 30 at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dawson First Assembly of God Church, P.O. Box 404, Dawson, GA 39842 or Phoebe Hospice, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707.
