Frances Cobb Lancaster, 92, died Friday, December 3, 2021 at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 2 PM on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Butch Knight will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Kimbrell-Stern beginning at 1 PM.
Mrs. Lancaster was born in Brunswick, GA , but lived most of her life in Albany.
She graduated from Albany High School in the class of 1946, and as President of the Girls Class, she enjoyed working with Albany graduates on the Class Reunions. She retired after more than 50 years as an Associate Broker with Walden & Kirkland, Inc., Realtors, and served as Corporate Secretary. She served as President of the Albany Board of Realtors and as a director of the Georgia Association of Realtors and was a member of the National Association of Realtors. She was a Certified Real Estate Brokerage Manager by the Real Estate Brokerage Council. She served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Albany Chamber of Commerce 1977-1980. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Albany. Mrs. Lancaster enjoyed volunteer work and received many awards from various organizations and was a past Chairman of the American Cancer Society; served on the Board of Directors and held various offices with Liberty House, Thronateeska Heritage Center, Albany Arts Council, and as Chairman of the Albany Chapter of the American Red Cross. She was instrumental in helping to get the Red Cross Blood Program started up again in Albany and getting a Blood Center located here.
Mrs. Lancaster was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. Cobb, Jr. and Fannie Jones Cobb Westbrook, her husband, H. William (Bill) Lancaster, brother, Jeff D. Cobb, III, sisters, Jane C. Hewett and brother-in law Howard A. Hewett and Hilda C. Wells, nephews, Jerry A. Hewett and Donald Fore, Heather Hayes a niece.
Mrs. Lancaster is survived by her nieces and nephews, Paula H. Fore of Albany, Jeffie H. Casey and her husband Steve Casey of Florida, Grace Prescott Horr of Albany, Jason Hewett and his wife Anna Pepper Hewett of South Carolina, Jeff and Pam Dunham, and Kelli and Angie Smith-Fore of Albany; Brooke Hayes Harmon and her husband Ralph Harmon, other nieces, nephews, Cousins, friends, and special caretakers Delores Montgomery.
Those desiring may send memorials to First Baptist Church of Albany, to the Southwest GA Chapter of the Red Cross or to a favorite charity.
