Ms. Frances Elizabeth Roberts, age 73 of Stockbridge, GA, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Fran was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Louis Edward Roberts. She leaves to cherish her memory two children, Amy Lynn Boren of Atlanta, GA and Mr. Spencer Roberts of Menifee, CA; three grandchildren, Sydney Roberts, Mia Roberts, and Abigale Boren; two sisters, Barbara Mitchell and Mary Nell Weaver, her best friend; and her constant companion, Penny.
