Frances Luke
Albany, GA
Frances Luke
Ms. Frances "Sister" Luke, 74 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her residence.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11:00AM at First Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 512 Corn Avenue where Reverend Gary Sanders serves as pastor. Reverend Charles Luke, Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, 200 Cotton Avenue. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, October 11, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 2128 West Gordon Avenue Apt. 3.
Martin Luther King Memorial Chapel
Albany, Georgia
(229) 435-4813

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.