Frances Martin Abbott, 83, of Albany, GA, died September 13, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 3:00 PM at Big Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Irwinville, GA. Rev. Raymond Mixon will officiate. Interment will follow in Irwinville Cemetery.
Mrs. Abbott was a native of Irwin County, GA born on January 31, 1937 to Randolph and Estelle Martin. She graduated from Irwin County High School in 1955 and was employed with Southern Bell Telephone Company (Bell South) in Tifton, GA. Mrs. Abbott married Ray Abbott, Sr. in 1956 and they moved to Albany, GA in 1960 where she continued her employment with Southern Bell (Bell South) and retired after thirty-nine years. She was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church and the Telephone Pioneers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Martin.
Survivors include her husband, Ray Abbott, Sr., two sons, Ray Abbott, Jr. and Philip Abbott all of Albany, GA, a sister, Betty Sutton of Irwinville, GA and four grandchildren, Will Abbott and Evan Abbott both of Albany, GA and Ana Abbott and Ava Abbott both of Dothan, AL.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Please observed social distancing guidelines.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.