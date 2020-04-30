Frances Ashley Dunbar Odom, born on October 24, 1922, aged 97, has passed away at the home of her daughter. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Council Ashley Dunbar, and her husband Colquitt H. Odom, Sr. She is also preceded in death by her three sisters, Caroline Kinsey, Eleanor Shevlin, and Mary Deas, as well as her much loved and trusted companion, Ernest Gilmore of Montgomery, AL.
Mrs. Odom was born in Augusta, GA, where she later graduated from Augusta College. She married Colquitt Odom in 1946, and they moved to Albany, GA in 1950, where she was an integral part of her husband's law practice as an accomplished paralegal. She lived in Albany for over 60 years where she was an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon, and more recently at Sherwood Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son, Colquitt H. Odom, Jr. and his wife Jeannie, of Bay Springs, MS and a daughter, Carole Ragan and her husband Bob of Albany.
Also surviving are five grandchildren, Colquitt H. Odom, III, (Genifer), of Olive Branch, MS, Ryan Hancock (Melanie), of Philadelphia, PA, Ashley Meadows (Will), of Leesburg, GA, Rhett Brown (Will), of Orange Beach, AL, and Hayden Hancock (Kathryn) of Atlanta, GA.
Also surviving are 9 great grandchildren, Cole, Quinn, Georgie, Parker (Ava), Kinsey, Walker, Miller, Conner, Elliot...and baby Caroline is on the way!!! She is also survived by 3 great great grandchildren, Paisley, River, and Braxton.
As per Mrs. Odom's wishes, there will be no formal funeral, but the family will gather at a later date for a celebration of her life.
A very special thanks to Angel and Vickie at Integrity Hospice, whose kindness and love were greatly appreciated.
Those desiring, may send memorials to the American Cancer Society.
