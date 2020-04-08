Frances Elizabeth Quinn, 88, of Albany, GA, died April 5, 2020 at her residence. No services will be held.
Mrs. Quinn was born in Norfolk, VA on July 24, 1931 to Robert and Frances Cooper. She moved to Albany, GA in 1959 from Jacksonville, NC. She was employed by the United States Navy for 55 years and was stationed at the Marine Corps Logistic Base in Albany, GA.
Survivors include her three children, Jean Quinn Burns and Cathy Sue Quinn both of Albany, GA and Donna Quinn (Al) Buckhaults of Gulfport, MS, her grandchildren, Tolliver R. (Kathryn) Rivers II of Mooresville, NC and Thomas R. (Nicola) Burns, IV of Marietta, GA and her great-grandchildren, Quinn Rivers and Tolliver R. Rivers III.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mrs. Quinn to The Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Dr., Albany, GA, 31721.
