Frances Ramsey Orton, 92, of Leesburg, died Saturday, January 22, 2022 at her residence.
Her funeral service will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Mathews Funeral Home with entombment to follow at Crown Hill Mausoleum. Rev. Chuck Smith will officiate.
Born in Jacksonville, FL, Mrs. Orton had lived in Lee County since 1947 . She was a homemaker and a member of Kinchafoonee Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Orton and a granddaughter Michelle Orton Vickers.
Survivors include her son, Fred Orton (Sandra Sue), Leesburg, daughter, June Morris (Jacky), Leesburg, Barbara Wait (Nelson) Kernersville, NC, grandchildren, Tim West (Cathy), Teresa Morton (Tommy) Richard Taylor (Joy), Tony Morris (Jessica), Charles Allen Orton (Kelly), Helen Orton, Teresa Morton, Tommy Morton, great grandchildren, Fredrick "Will" Vickers, Lenzie Suzanne Vickers, Charles Thomas Morris, Erin Morton, Lauren Morton, Leigh Camille Clubb, great great grandchildren, Landon, Aaron and Ryan Clubb, sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Slaughter, Leesburg, and a brother, Lamar Ramsey (Deloris), Dallas, GA.
The family will receive friends Tuesday one hour prior to the funeral service at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring please make memorials to Kinchafoonee Baptist Church, 219 Century Rd West, Leesburg, GA 31763.
