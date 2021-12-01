...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO
9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense
fog.
* WHERE...The Florida Panhandle, southeast Alabama, and portions
of southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST until 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/
FRIDAY...
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
MOULTRIE, GA. - Francis Marion Hay, Sr. 85, of Moultrie, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at his home.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, December 3, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Moultrie with the Reverend Hugh Ward and the Reverend Julian Griner officiating. Interment will be in Oakfield Baptist Church Cemetery in Oakfield, Georgia with the Mr. Joseph Holland officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 AM Friday at the church.
Born August 4, 1936, in Oakfield, Georgia, he was the son of the late John Melton Hay, Sr. and Emma Roberta Barber Hay. Marion was the youngest of eleven children. He attended schools in Albany, where his family resided and graduated from High School in 1956. Marion continued his education by attending A.B.A.C. in Tifton, then graduated in 1964 from the University of Georgia where he received a Bachelor of Science degree. After graduating college, he first worked with Farmers Home Administration as a U.S.D.A. county farm supervisor. Later in life, he was a City Manager-County Administrator for 7 years and City Manager of Perry Georgia for 18 years. Marion married Marilyn Wisham, the love of his life in January 1958 and welcomed their son, Francis Marion Hay, Jr. in September 1958. Marion was a loving, caring man who loved his wife and family dearly. He was a special person who made a great impact on many and will be truly missed by all. Marion was a member of First Baptist Church of Moultrie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Francis Marion "Buddy" Hay, Jr.; 10 brothers and sisters, Ruby Elizabeth Hay Holland, Sallie Mae Hay Allen, James Edward Hay, Charlie Clinton Hay, Sr., Buelah Audrey Hay Bouche, Mattie Sue Hay Sherrill, Dorothy Isabel Hay Hayes, John Melton Hay, Jr., Jacqueline Hay Griganavicius, and Harold Hardy Hay, Sr.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Marilyn Wisham Hay of Moultrie; grandchildren, Chelsi Miller, Caylin Moen, Calais Kruse; daughter-in-law, Debra Matthews Hay Hampton; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America, PO Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015-2079.
