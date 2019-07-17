Frank Paul Brysch, 89 of Cordele, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at his residence. The funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Stan Bowen will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service Friday beginning at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.
Frank was born in Cestohowa, Texas, the son of the late Mike Brysch and Marcyanna Mocgygemba Brysch. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, a brother, Ernest and sisters, Eleanor and Mary.
A Staff Sergeant in the United States Army, Frank served four tours of duty in Korea and one in Vietnam. He shared many stories from his service including his time in the Airborne division. He had over 100 recorded jumps. After his military service he was employed with MCLB in Albany for 20 years. He was an active member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. Frank loved working in his yards and old cars but his passion was flea markets and yard sales. You could always find him on a Saturday looking for treasures. Frank is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Ann Guthrie Alexander Brysch; his children, John T. Alexander, Jane Alexander White (Mike), Mac Alexander (Gerri), Linda Alexander Halliburton (Erle), Wendy Peavy, Lorey Alexander Smith (David), and Marcy Brysch Rhodes (Ritchie). He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, Claire Alexander Umer (Tomo), Thomas Alexander, Nicholas Mathis (Pam), Ashley Mathis Mills (Adam), Alison Mathis Broussard (Trent), Lauren Alexander Godfrey (Joe), Lain Alexander (Haley), Jordan Alexander, Brian Coffee (Cristal), Erica Welsh (Jordan), Jake Peavy, Matthew Odom (Olivia), Payton Odom (Mistey), Heather Smith (Campbell), Will Rhodes, and Kate Rhodes; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Donations in Frank's memory to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 114 Crisp Academy Drive, Cordele, GA 31015 would please the family. They would like to extend a special thank you to his caregivers at Reflections Hospice.
Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele, Georgia.
