Frank Cook

Mr. Frank Quitman Cook, 66, of Alpharetta, Georgia, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021.
Mr. Cook was born on November 19, 1954, in McRae, Georgia, the son to the late Louise Miller Cook of Albany, Georgia and Quitman Cook of McRae, Georgia.
Frank was a graduate of Deerfield School in Albany, Georgia in 1972 and a 1976 graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management.
While in college, he fell for the most amazing woman, Linda Mobley Cook of Alpharetta, Georgia. They have been happily married for 43 years and were blessed to have three loving children: Andrew, James, and Laura. Frank was a devoted husband, Dad, Papa, and friend. The love they shared created memories that will be cherished forever.
Making memories brought Frank the most joy. He loved spending time with his family and was never shy to express how proud he was of them. His faith was solid and set an example for anyone to strive to emulate. It was important to Frank to have a positive influence on kids in the community and he devoted much of his time to leadership in Boy Scouts and the church youth group. He was a Ramblin' Wreck from Georgia Tech and a lifelong Yellow Jacket season ticket holder. Frank also enjoyed traveling, good food (his favorites were Frank's dish, spumoni ice cream, key lime pie, and the perfect bowl of Brunswick stew), hunting, fishing, singing along with the Allman Brothers, coaching his sons in baseball, and spoiling grandchildren with ice cream. His goofy sense of humor would make anyone laugh at his childhood stories, crazy college shenanigans, or wedding pranks on an unsuspecting bride and groom.
He was a very kind, genuine, and tender soul. His hard work and dedication never went unnoticed. Mr. Cook was Certified Credit Executive and a member of the National Association of Credit Managers. He worked for World Carpets of Dalton, Georgia as Commercial Account Manager; Credit and Factoring for C & S Bank in Atlanta, Georgia; Credit Manager for Wyeth Labs in Atlanta, Georgia; Credit Manager for Ryerson Tull Metals; and Director of Credit for Phoenix Metals. Frank was a member of Chi Phi Fraternity, Georgia Tech Intrafraternity Council VP; Boy Scouts of America Chattahoochee Unit Commissioner and District Commissioner, Order of the Arrow, and Cub Scout Pack Leader. He was very active at Johns Creek United Methodist Church as a Finance Committee member, Treasurer, Usher, Staff Parrish Relations committee, and Youth Counselor. Frank attended the North Georgia Men's Walk to EMMAUS #51.
Frank Quitman Cook is survived by his loving wife, Linda; sons Andrew Cook (Shannon) of Senoia, Georgia and James Cook of Alpharetta, Georgia; daughter, Laura Cook of Alpharetta, Georgia; grandchildren: Avery and Aubrey Cook of Senoia, Georgia; sister, Carolyn Cook of Atlanta, Georgia; brother, Robert Cook (Donna) of Muscatine, Iowa; nieces: Kelly Cook Meyn (Dustin) of Ankeny, Iowa and Courtney Cook Schroeder (Elias) of Mount Vernon, Iowa, and countless relatives and friends.
