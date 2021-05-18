Mr. Frank G. Melton, 84 of Albany, died on Tuesday, May18, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Melton was cremated and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday May 29, 2021 at the Hillcrest Cemetery. Pastor Jan Masters will officiate.
Mr. Melton was born on August 7, 1936, in Columbia South Carolina to the late Harry Watkins and Hilda Rebecca Johnson Melton. He had lived Worth County since 1974 and was a retired veteran having served in the United States Navy. Mr. Melton enjoyed fishing, camping and working in his pecan groves. He was a member of the Beulah United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Lurenda Carmickle Melton of Worth County; daughter, Heather Melton Atkinson (David Paul) of Peachtree City GA; sister, Elaine Rex of Worth County; grandsons, Davis and Heath Atkinson
In addition to his parents, Mr. Melton was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Raymond Melton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Albany Community Hospice, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, 31707.
Please sign our online guest registry at www.banksfh.com.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
