Frank Gates

Frank James Gates
Dea. Frank James Gates, 68 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 3:00PM at Eureka Baptist Church, 1201 Lily Pond Road where Dr. Bill Edge, Sr. serves as pastor. Reverend McKebia D. Bray, Sr. will officiate. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, 200 Cotton Avenue. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, December 20, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 3704 Plumcrest Avenue.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
