Mr. Frank Richardson, 90, of Albany died Tuesday March 29, 2022 at his residence.
His funeral service will be held Monday April 11, 2022 10:00AM at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Andersonville National Cemetery. Mrs. Beverly Jackson will be officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at Kimbrell-Stern.
Born in Romney, Indiana; grew up in Indiana and Illinois. Mr. Richardson graduated in 1950 from Longview Township High School in Illinois. He was active duty in the Air Force (1951-1955; Korean Era) and Navy 1959-1975; Vietnam Era) and retired from the Navy. During his military career he was stationed in New Mexico, Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia, California, Florida and Georgia. Served on the USS Randolph, USS Hancock and USS John F. Kennedy.
He met and married his wife Patricia (Nee Tomer) Richardson of 55 years in 1954 while both were in the Air Force. Mr. Richardson was a life member of Fleet Reserve Association, Past President and long-time Secretary/Treasurer of Branch 339, Albany, GA. He was also a life member of the American Legion Post 30, Albany, GA and a member of the Air Force Sergeants Association.
Mr. Richardson enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, training and handling dogs for the show ring, and basic dog obedience training. He loved Crossword puzzles.
He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia (Tomer) Richardson; Parents Paul and Florence (Nee Wooster) Richardson, sister Wanda Richardson, brother James Richardson and grandsons Michael and Brian Grady.
Survivors include his five children Debra Richardson, Sandra Richardson, Robert (Annette) Richardson, Paul (Karen) Richardson and David (Jean) Richardson; seven grandchildren Anna (Antonio) Knighton, Daryl (Natalie) Richardson, Patricia (Rikki) Grady-Smith, Elana Richardson, Chris (Amy) Bond, Amanda (Chris) Paul and Leslie (Jordon) Seda; eleven great-grandchildren Jalisa, Antonio, Ce-Ce, Aliyah, Tommy and Daryl Knighton, Cayden and Cameron Paul, Logan and Hadley Seda, and Elliot Bond; one great-great-grandson Ky'Lon Knighton; a sister Betty (Richardson) Winspear; four brothers Clarence "Ed" Richardson, Paul "Wayne" Richardson, David "Dave" Richardson, Robert "Mike" Richardson.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Albany Rescue Mission, 604 N. Monroe St., Albany, GA 31701.
