Frank A. Richter, IV
Frank Ashton Richter IV passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Albany, GA. He was the son of Frank A. Richter III and Annie Louise Brown of Cairo, GA. He was born on December 24, 1944 in Toccoa, GA. Frank spent his childhood years in Cairo, and he loved to hunt and fish. His favorite fishing partner was his grandmother, Mary Bell Richter.
Frank was an outstanding athlete in multiple sports at the elementary and junior high levels and Cairo High School. He is enshrined in the Grady County Sports Hall of Fame.
He was a stellar lineman for the University of Georgia Bulldogs from 1963 -1966 as a starting tight end where he was known for his blocking and clutch pass receiving. He shared duties as a linebacker on defense. He was a senior player on the 1966 Southeastern Conference Championship team which concluded their season by winning the Cotton Bowl.
Upon his graduation at UGA, Frank played three years as a linebacker with the AFL Denver Broncos.
Following his football career, he settled in Albany, GA and became active in the real estate field. He eventually earned his broker's license and formed his own company. He sold land in several counties in southwest GA. He was a buyer of pecans in the Dothan, AL area the latter years of his life.
Frank leaves behind his beloved son, Jonathan Brantley Richter of Sandy Springs, GA; his mother, Louise of Thomasville, GA; his brother, Karl Richter (Jeri) of Craig, AK; and his sister, Mary Julia Coons (Allan) of Thomasville, GA. He has 3 nieces; Kathryn Coons, Jennifer Mastrovito, Mary Louise Morris and numerous cousins. Also, he leaves a good friend and a teammate at UGA, Kirby Moore of Macon, GA.
Frank was preceded in death by his father, Ashton, and a brother, Malcolm Brown Richter.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated at the First Baptist Church, 505 North Broad Street, Cairo, GA on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
