FRANK STARLING TWITTY, JR.
On Sunday, August 1, 2021, Frank S. Twitty, Jr., a loving husband and father, passed away at age 86 at Halifax Health-Hospice Care Center surrounded by his family. He and his wife of 64 years, Patricia Snelson, met in college and were married in 1957. They raised three children, Leah Twitty Richardson (Jim) of Deland, FL., Frank S. Twitty III, (Ken) of Atlanta, Ga., and Eva Twitty McGee (Tim) of Greensboro, NC. Frank was the proud grandfather of Joseph Martyn McGee and Lana Anne McGee, both of Atlanta, and Lauren Nicole Richardson of Orlando.
Frank, a native of Camilla, Ga., graduated from Mitchell County High School in 1953, the University of Georgia in 1957 and received his Juris Doctor (JD) from UGA in 1959. He practiced Law at Twitty and Twitty in partnership with his father, Frank S. Twitty, Sr., until his father's death in 1981. Frank continued practicing law full time until retirement in 1998. Before his retirement he partnered with Michael Bankston and the firm became Twitty and Bankston.
During the course of his legal career Frank served as Judge of the State Court of Mitchell County for 22 years and was Court Solicitor for 10 years prior to becoming Judge. He served as the attorney for Mitchell County for 17 years, the attorney for the City of Camilla for 38 years and attorney for the City and County Development Authorities. He was also attorney for the Mitchell County Hospital Authority, GFA Peanut Association, P&C Bank and the Bank of Camilla, where he served as a board member.
Frank is past president of the Mitchell County and South Georgia Judicial Circuit Bar Associations and was a member of the Investigative Panel for the Disciplinary Board of the State Bar of Georgia. Throughout his career Frank was a Rotarian and served as President in 1965-66. He also was a member of the Desoto Trail Regional Library Board.
He raised his family at St. Francis Episcopal Church, where he served as a lay minister for more than 45 years.
With a passion for the game of golf, Frank began playing at age 6 on the sand greens of the Camilla Country Club. He played golf throughout his life, lettering in high school and with the UGA Golf Team. He won the Pinecrest Club Championship numerous times. Frank currently resides on the 19th hole in Heaven.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 7th, 2021 at Oakview Cemetery in Camilla at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local Hospice organization.
