Frank Dwight Williams, 73, of Dawson, GA, died February 10, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Cecil Fowler will officiate.
Dwight was a native of Tifton, GA born on February 10, 1947 and grew up in Albany, GA. He was a member Gordy New Bethel Baptist Church. Dwight was very musical; he could play both organ and piano by ear. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Wayne Williams, his father, Walter Frank Williams and his mother, Allene Williams Leath.
Survivors include two aunts, Marjorie M. Sutton and Beatrice Mitchell Knight both of Albany, GA and numerous cousins.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
