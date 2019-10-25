Frankie Holt Hill
Albany, GA
Frankie Lee Holt Hill
Mrs. Frankie Lee Holt Hill, 88 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Tranquility at Cobb Hospital in Austell, Georgia.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 3:00PM at First Bethesda Baptist Church, 7108 Newton Road. Reverend Elvin Mallory will officiate. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, 200 Cotton Avenue. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, October 25, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813

